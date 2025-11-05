Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Mains repair work may lead to water outages in North Inishowen and Lifford

Uisce Eireann says ongoing works to repair a burst water main in North Inishowen could result in supply issues in the vicinity of Moville, Greencastle, Tullyally, Clare, Ballyrattan, Ballylawn, Glencrow, Cooly, Ballyhally and Drumaweer.

It’s anticipated the works should be complete by 6 o’clock this evening.

Meanwhile, mains repair work in Lifford may cause supply disruptions to Croaghan Heights and surrounding areas today.

A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the works, which are expected to continue until 1:45 this afternoon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Reservoir interruption to affect water supplies on Rossguill peninsula until tomorrow morning

5 November 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Mains repair work may lead to water outages in North Inishowen and Lifford

5 November 2025
new bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney says new Swilly Bridge should be closer to Ramelton

5 November 2025
Tourism Strategy Frontpage
News, Top Stories

Sustainability at the core of Donegal County Council’s new tourism strategy

5 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Reservoir interruption to affect water supplies on Rossguill peninsula until tomorrow morning

5 November 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Mains repair work may lead to water outages in North Inishowen and Lifford

5 November 2025
new bridge
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney says new Swilly Bridge should be closer to Ramelton

5 November 2025
Tourism Strategy Frontpage
News, Top Stories

Sustainability at the core of Donegal County Council’s new tourism strategy

5 November 2025
cara hunter
News, Audio, Top Stories

North coast of NI is dying as a result of housing issues – Hunter

5 November 2025
erncro
News, Top Stories

Fermanagh company wins major ROI sign contract

5 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube