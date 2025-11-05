Mains repair work may lead to water outages in North Inishowen and Lifford

Uisce Eireann says ongoing works to repair a burst water main in North Inishowen could result in supply issues in the vicinity of Moville, Greencastle, Tullyally, Clare, Ballyrattan, Ballylawn, Glencrow, Cooly, Ballyhally and Drumaweer.

It’s anticipated the works should be complete by 6 o’clock this evening.

Meanwhile, mains repair work in Lifford may cause supply disruptions to Croaghan Heights and surrounding areas today.

A traffic management plan is in place for the duration of the works, which are expected to continue until 1:45 this afternoon.