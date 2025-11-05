Sustainability at the core of Donegal County Council’s new tourism strategy

Donegal County Council’s new Tourism Strategy has been formally launched, with officials saying the document sets out a shared vision for the continued growth of Donegal as a leading sustainable tourism destination.

The strategy seeks to ensure the county’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage and communities remain at the heart of tourism development, with sustainability at its core.

The strategy is built around five key pillars, Product Development, Marketing and Promotion, Destination Management, Business and Community Engagement, and Coordination and Collaboration.

You can access the document HERE

Release in full –

Sustainability at the core of Donegal’s new Tourism Strategy

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Paul Canning has unveiled Donegal’s new Tourism Strategy at the County House in Lifford.

Donegal County Council’s new Tourism Strategy presents a visionary roadmap designed to guide the county’s tourism development in the coming years. The Strategy sets out a shared vision for the continued growth of Donegal as a leading sustainable tourism destination, ensuring that the county’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage and communities remain at the heart of tourism development. With sustainable tourism at its core, the strategy aims to ensure growth in the sector contributes meaningfully to the social, cultural, environmental, and economic wellbeing of Donegal’s communities.

Built around five key pillars: Product Development, Marketing and Promotion, Destination Management, Business and Community Engagement, and Coordination and Collaboration, the Donegal County Council Tourism Strategy provides a clear framework for how Donegal can thrive through sustainable tourism.



Emphasis is placed on supporting local businesses, cultural heritage, and community-led tourism initiatives. Collaboration with Fáilte Ireland, local stakeholders, and international networks will be key to delivering on the strategy’s ambitions.



Speaking just before the launch Cllr Canning said that “tourism plays a vital role in the economic and social life of our county and that this Strategy demonstrates our collective ambition to build a stronger, more connected and sustainable future for Donegal’s tourism sector.”



He added “this launch marks a significant milestone in Donegal’s tourism journey. This Strategy will now guide future development through collaboration with key partners, ensuring Donegal continues to stand out as a vibrant, authentic and sustainable destination for visitors from near and far.

John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chair of Donegal Tourism CLG, said that “this Strategy outlines how Donegal can continue to develop as a destination that gives back more than it takes. It provides a roadmap for sustainable growth that supports communities, protects our environment, and enhances Donegal’s reputation for authenticity and welcome.”