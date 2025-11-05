Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Ward hits out at cost of school uniforms

A Donegal TD has told the Dail that Donegal families in defective concrete homes are struggling to pay for school uniforms due to the ‘unbearable cost’ of the defective concrete crisis, as well as the ‘desperate cost of living crisis’.

Deputy Charles Ward said many parents are facing impossible choices, as schools continue to make inordinate demands about the type of uniforms people should be buying.

Speaking on Sinn Féin’s Affordable School Uniforms Bill, Deputy Ward said a previous government circular urging schools to favour low cost generic uniform items as much as possible has been largely ignored, and that’s imposing huge costs on parents…………….

 

You can hear Deputy Ward’s full speech here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

esb van
News

Over 220 lose power in Donegal due to afternoon outages

5 November 2025
bird flu
News, Audio, Top Stories

National poultry housing order announced to curb bird flu spread

5 November 2025
land-for-sale
News

€4.7 million of residentially zoned land sold in Donegal last year

5 November 2025
fire assembly
News, Top Stories

Fire safety concerns expressed after inspections at over 50 IPAS centres

5 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Charge against Foyle MP dropped after informed warning was accepted

5 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

5 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube