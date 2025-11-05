Ward hits out at cost of school uniforms

A Donegal TD has told the Dail that Donegal families in defective concrete homes are struggling to pay for school uniforms due to the ‘unbearable cost’ of the defective concrete crisis, as well as the ‘desperate cost of living crisis’.

Deputy Charles Ward said many parents are facing impossible choices, as schools continue to make inordinate demands about the type of uniforms people should be buying.

Speaking on Sinn Féin’s Affordable School Uniforms Bill, Deputy Ward said a previous government circular urging schools to favour low cost generic uniform items as much as possible has been largely ignored, and that’s imposing huge costs on parents…………….

You can hear Deputy Ward’s full speech here –