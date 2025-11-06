Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Meenan Square development gets the green light

Full Planning Permission has been granted for a community hub on Meenan square in Derry.
The news has been welcomed as a step closer to the long awaited redevelopment of the area.
The application, brought forward by Apex Housing Association, includes a shared and inclusive community hub, commercial units, as well as open space, amenity areas and car parking.
The development is being delivered in partnership with the Urban Villages Initiative, supported by The Executive Office, and Meenan Square Developments Ltd.
A public consultation has already been carried out to gather feedback on the plans, which has been widely positive.
There have been ongoing challenges in tackling anti-social behaviour at the long-vacant site in recent years, however the multi-million pound capital project is expected to create a welcoming shared space that promotes community cohesion and pride of place.

