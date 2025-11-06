New PSNI safety initiative piloted in Derry

A new Northern Ireland police scheme’s been officially launched in Derry, aimed at keeping people safe on nights out.

Project Vigilant sees both uniformed and plain-clothed officers patrolling pubs and clubs, looking out for anyone showing signs of predatory behaviour – such as harassment or stalking.

The pilot launched on Halloween night in Derry – resulting in officers making an arrest for up-skirting.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney outlines the aim of the initiative……………….

Project Vigilant pilot launched to target potential predators

Keeping people safe while they are on a night out is the aim of a new scheme formally launched on Halloween night (31st October) by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Project Vigilant is a new initiative being piloted in Derry/Londonderry as their already busy night time economy spaces, became even busier during Halloween celebrations. It is aimed at targeting perpetrator behaviours, which are often displayed before a sexual offence takes place.

For the 12 months to 31st July 2025, there were 2,423 rape and sexual assault offences reported to the Police Service of Northern Ireland, not linked to domestic abuse, of which 320 offences occurred between 10pm and 6am.

In addition to the high visibility patrols already carried out by local Neighbourhood Policing Teams, both uniformed officers and plain clothed officers will target public areas surrounding busy pubs and clubs in the city during October and throughout ‘Op Season’s Greetings’ before then formalising the operation for use across all districts in 2026.

Officers will be identifying individuals who may be displaying predatory behaviours, such as harassment, loitering without reason and stalking behaviour.

The operations will be carried out with the aim of proactively preventing violence and sexual offences against women and girls, whilst also ensuring anyone of any gender can enjoy their night out safely.

On Halloween night alone plain clothed and uniformed officers working together made an arrest for upskirting and intervened in six situations where predatory behaviours were being displayed towards vulnerable people, including towards a child from a children’s home.

Alongside this new activity, the Police Service has also introduced a new internal mapping tool, where all reports of violence, abuse or intimidation of women and girls feed into. This allows local officers to identify the ‘problem’ areas and target resources to these spaces.

Since the launch of their Tackling Violence against Women and Girls Action Plan in September 2022, three years on (to end of August 2025), officers have made 5,042 arrests under new legislation (domestic abuse, stalking and non-fatal strangulation) and conducted hundreds of targeted patrols in their bid to relentlessly pursue perpetrators. They have also put in place four Stalking Protection Orders using new legislation.

Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney, District Commander for Derry/Londonderry and the Police Service of Northern Ireland Lead for Project Vigilant said: “It is a sad fact but a lot of people, particularly women and girls, are not feeling safe when out at night.

“We’re pleased to be launching an initial pilot of this initiative across Northern Ireland as part of our continued commitment to address targeted predatory behaviours, particularly towards women and girls.

“We know that the hospitality sector in Derry/Londonderry works hard to create safe places for people to go out and have fun so this is another way that we are working in partnership to make their customers feel even safer.

“We will have eyes and ears in night time economy spaces, and not always in uniform, looking out for anybody who is showing signs of potential perpetrator behaviours and intervening before they might go on to commit a serious sexual offence.

“I recognise that people have the right to go out and enjoy their night without feeling like the police are watching them, but it is crucial we are operating in this way, in these spaces – it is the right thing to do.

“Instead of just putting out personal safety advice, we are telling the public that we are proactively targeting those who may jeopardise their safety and making them safer as a result.”

Report it

Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual assault, whether recently or in the past, is encouraged to contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

You can report it online here or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency or if a sexual assault has just occurred.

If you feel uncomfortable on a night out, you can also ‘Ask for Angela’ at participating venues where staff and security will be trained to offer you support. You can find more info and participating venues here.