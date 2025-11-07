23 year Omagh man jailed following October 2022 attack

A 23 year old man from Omagh has been jailed at Belfast Crown Court in connection with an attack in Omagh in October 2022.

Deon Fullen had initially been charged with the manslaughter of 53 year old Paul Brown and the attempted murder of Paul’s son, Owen Brown.

Following a PPS review, in June of this year, Fullen pleaded guilty to wounding with intent in respect of Owen Brown, along with fully accepting that his actions contributed to Paul’s death.

Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller

Later, both father and son went to Fullen’s family home, and an altercation took place outside, during which Deon Fullen is reported to have attacked Owen Brown with a machete-type weapon, resulting in severe injuries to both of his hands. The attack was so severe that Owen required extensive surgery and has been left with life changing injuries.

Owen managed to flee the area, but was later observed bleeding heavily. Meanwhile Paul himself, who had followed on and attempted to help his son, was described as becoming unresponsive, passing away in hospital a short time later.

The Detective Chief Inspector says while Paul Brown died from a heart attack, it is accepted by Deon Fullen, that his attack on Owen contributed to Paul’s tragic death.

Deon Fullen appeared before Belfast Crown Court today, Friday 7 November, in connection with an attack in Omagh in October 2022.

The 23 year old, from Omagh, had initially been charged with the manslaughter of Paul Brown and the attempted murder of Paul’s son, Owen Brown.

Following a review with the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant, when re-arraigned in June 2025, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent in respect of Owen Brown, along with fully accepting that his actions contributed to Paul’s death.

Today, Fullen was given a sentence of four years, with two years to be served in custody and two on licence.

Detective Chief Inspector Hazel Miller said: “Paul and Owen Brown – father and son – were celebrating Paul’s birthday in a bar in Omagh on the evening of 16 October in 2022.

“While in the bar, there was an altercation between Owen and the defendant, Deon Fullen.

“Later, both father and son went to Fullen’s family home and it’s here that the tragic events took place. It was during a conversation with a family member that Deon Fullen appeared and a confrontation, outside the property, took place. Fullen is reported to have attacked Owen with a machete-type weapon, resulting in severe injuries to both of his hands. The attack was so severe that Owen required extensive surgery and has been left with life changing injuries.

“Owen managed to flee the area, but was later observed bleeding heavily. Meanwhile Paul himself, who had followed on and attempted to help his son, was described as becoming unresponsive.

“Police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service both attended and offered assistance. Sadly, however, Paul, who was 53 years old, passed away in hospital a short time later. While Paul died from a heart attack, it is accepted by Deon Fullen, that his attack on Owen contributed to Paul’s tragic death.

Detective Chief Inspector Miller continued: “The Brown family are today left trying to come to terms with the loss of their loved one, which followed on from a shocking and vicious attack on a family member. My thoughts are with them today.

“While, unfortunately, there is nothing that can undo the tragic events of that night, I can only hope that others will take heed of the devastating impact of such totally senseless acts of violence.”

Statement from Paul’s partner Michele McCauley:

“Losing Paul has destroyed my life, we had so many plans and we were so happy. Nothing will bring Paul back, but as far as I’m concerned, actions of what happened the night Paul lost his life were the cause of Paul’s death.

“I know after the post-mortem it was discovered that Paul had heart failure, but watching his son get attacked that night meant his emotions and stress levels were so heightened, resulting in Paul having a heart attack and losing his life. Nothing will change my mind on that; I continue to have to live my life broken-hearted and I will miss and love Paul forever.”