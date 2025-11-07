Lack of resources meant a garda couldn’t to close a road after a fatal crash – Boyle

A South West Donegal Councillor has recounted how the scene of a fatal road collision last week couldn’t be closed off, because the only garda at the scene had no patrol car, no road closed signs, and no back-up.

Cllr MIchael Boyle was one of the first people to come onto the scene near Glenties where a lady in her eighties lost her life. The lady’s husband was injured, and on today’s Nine til Noon Show Cllr Boyle recalled how the bereaved man expressed concern that their daughter was waiting for them.

Cllr Boyle says his fear was that something would leak out on to social media……..