Letterkenny councillor calling for road works to be deferred


Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly is seeking a report on road works in Letterkenny, saying his fear is that a message permeates throughout Donegal and further afield advising people to avoid Letterkenny.

In particular, he cited recent works on the Kilmacrennan Road, where lane blockages have been implemented in recent weeks, asking that they be deferred.

However, it was not agreed.

Cllr Kelly also suggested it’s time to look at diverting money from Active Travel into other initiatives, saying he believes some of the current projects will be counter-productive:

