New Director of Midwifery appointed at LUH

A new Director of Midwifery has been appointed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Glasgow native Marion Doogan has worked at the hospital in various midwifery management roles since 1999.

7th November 2025

Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marion Doogan as the new Director of Midwifery.

Originally from Glasgow, Marion has a long and distinguished career in nursing and midwifery spanning almost 40 years. Born to Donegal parents Sadie and Danny Wilhare, she has always maintained strong links to Donegal. Together with her husband Danny, who shares a similar family background, she moved to Ramelton, 26 years ago, where they raised their four children.

Marion began her nursing training over 30 years ago and has worked across general nursing, midwifery and neonatal nursing in Glasgow before progressing through various midwifery management roles in LUH.

Marion joined LUH in 1999, initially working in the Maternity and Neonatal Unit. Over the years, she has completed a Diploma, a BSc in Nursing Sciences, followed by a MSc in Leadership and Innovation. Prior to her appointment she held the position of Assistant Director of Midwifery for almost eight years and oversaw the development of the Supported Model of Care (Midwifery Led Clinic), the Post-Menopausal Bleeding clinic, Ambulatory Gynaecology clinic and the Urogynaecology clinic.

In this new role Marion will have the responsibility for a wide range of Maternity Services, including inpatients and outpatients in Neonates, Gynaecology, Colposcopy, Urogynaecology and the Sexual Assault Unit.

Speaking about her appointment, Marion said, “My vision for the service is to work in partnership with the service users to provide the highest standard of care. Listening to patient’s feedback and shaping services around what patients want is at the heart of what we do.

“A key focus of this vision is the roll out of Post-Natal Hubs as part of the National Woman and Infant Health Programme’s response to the National Maternity Experience Survey feedback. In the coming months, all post-natal woman on discharge will be offered an appointment in Dungloe, Donegal Town, Carndonagh or Letterkenny, depending on their location. These appointments will include a full mother and baby check by a midwife, with referrals and follow up care provided as needed. Additional support services will also be available, including access to lactation consultant and a perinatal mental health midwife. Telephone support will also be offered Monday to Friday at a specific time, during the first six weeks after birth. ”

Marion added, “This is a very exciting time for maternity services in Donegal. We are committed to continuously improving and evolving our service to ensure women and their families receive the best possible care, close to home.”