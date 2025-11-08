Car parking restrictions at Melvin Sports Complex

People are being urged top avoid driving to the Melvin Sports Complex in Strabane for the next two weeks.

In a statement to users, they say they are entering a crucial phase in the development of the new Multi Sports Hub, and to allow the contractor realign and integrate the new car park extension, there will be a further temporary reduction in available car parking spaces.

They say this is needed to seamlessly connect the new car park area, and are urging people, if they can, to walk, cycle, or use alternative town centre car parks during this two-week phase.

**********************

Statement in full –

Melvin Sports Complex car park disruption

A further temporary reduction in available car parking spaces for a period of two weeks will be in place at Melvin Sports Complex to facilitate the contractor to realign the new car park extension, an essential phase in the development of the new Multi Sports Hub.

The temporary closure is required to integrate the new and existing parking areas seamlessly, allowing for the eventual significant increase in capacity that the new Hub will provide.

Urging the public to be patient a spokesperson for the Council apologised for the inconvenience caused but said the temporary loss of additional spaces was essential to facilitate these important works.

The spokesperson also appealed to users, particularly those attending during peak times (6:00 pm – 10:00 pm), to plan their journey accordingly and minimise disruption.

He said: “Where possible, visitors are strongly encouraged to walk, cycle, or use alternative town centre car parks during this two-week phase. For those who must park on-site or in surrounding areas, the complex urges everyone to do so responsibly, paying particular attention to maintaining clear access for emergency services at all times.

The spokesperson added that the management is working proactively to minimise the impact, including a dedicated contact person to liaise with ad hoc bookings and coach parking requirements during the day.

“The staff at Melvin are committed to keeping the community informed. All affiliated clubs are being contacted directly via email and telephone to inform their players and members of the temporary arrangements.

“We want to acknowledge the local community for their continued patience and cooperation as we work together to complete this final construction push for the exciting new Multi Sports Hub facilities.”