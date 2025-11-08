DCC to refer fire service call out costs to its Strategic Policy Committee

Donegal County Council is to review the fees imposed when Emergency Services are called out to road traffic collisions.

Those fees have increases in recent times, with the council attributing the increases to the increased costs being incurred in implementing the 2023 deal for retained fire fighters which was agreed in 2023.

Cllr Michael McBride told a Letterkenny Milford Municipal District meeting that the cost of a called out is now €1,600, and while insurance companies will pay if the claimant calls the fire service themselves, they won’t if the call is ,made by a third party.

Cllr McBride believes high costs mean high non-payment rates and extra legal costs if cases go to court.

He believes a lower fee would have a higher payment rate…………

*************************

Motion and response in full –

I ask that the members of the Letterkenny/Milford municipal area support my call to

have a review of the current fees for the call outs of emergency services to road

traffic accidents.

Response:

It is acknowledged that these costs would have seen an increase in recent times

following the implementation of the 2023 WRC agreed retained fire fighters working

arrangements which has, inter alia, seen each stations crew compliment increasing to

a general figure of 12 (up from 9), and currently 15 in Letterkenny & Buncrana. These

increases were put in place to allow for a week on/week off roster in each station.

Part of the National agreement allows both rostered and non-rostered fire-fighters

being entitled to attend and be paid for incident call outs, including RTC’s. This option

appears to be being availed of to an extent across the various stations in Donegal.

The cost increases now being seen are driven in the main by both increase in hourly

rates of pay, (another element of the WRC agreement) as well as in many instances

the greater crew compliment attending. Fire service management has no discretion

in managing this outside of the National agreement framework.

It would be expected that many RTC incidents, would, like house fire incidents, have

an insurance coverage and as such it is encouraged that this option be pursued,

where available, by customers.

There is also a waiver scheme in place that, depending on personal circumstances,

may be available to certain customers. Customers in such instances should contact

Fire HQ in Letterkenny for details and application forms.

In conclusion, the net shortfall between operational costs of providing the Fire

Service and any income derived from services provided, including customer charges

and insurance coverage, has to be provided by the Council as part of it’s annual

revenue budgeting process, which generally falls to be drawn from LPT and

commercial rates income.