Derry police seeking costumed woman who challenged assault suspect last weekend

Police in Derry have made a specific witness appeal in relation to an incident in which a female and a male were assaulted in the city centre in the wake of last week’s Halloween festivities.

The incident occurred on Foyle Street and was reported to police to have occurred just after 2.30 on Saturday morning, November 1st.

One person has been arrested and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

As enquiries continue, police say they are particularly interested in speaking to a woman dressed in a white Halloween costume who challenged the suspect.

They’re urging her to get in touch.

Police are also appealing to anyone with any type of footage of the incident to contact them on 101,  quoting reference 218 of 01/11/25.

Police can be contacted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Meanwhile,  Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

 

