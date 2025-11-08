Donegal Forestry Rally – Reaction from the finish line

Eamonn Kelly was the overall winner of the Donegal Forestry Rally this afternoon.

Kelly, who was along with Conor Mohan in their Skoda Fabia Rally 2, won by 31.1 seconds ahead of David Kelly and Shane Buckley.

Here’s Eamonn speaking with Highland’s Chris Ashmore after the victory…

And here’s David Kelly, 2nd overall…

Claudy’s Jordan Hone was 3rd overall behind Eamonn and David…

It was a big day for young Letterkenny driver James McShea as he clinched the J1000 Forestry Championship…

Marty McCormick was the 2-Wheel-Drive winner today…

Twins Matthew and James Wray had a great day. Matthew finished 3rd in the Junior 1000, while James came out on top in that category.

Hugh McQuaid was 3rd in the 2-Wheel-Drive Category today but had already been crowned the 2-Wheel-Drive Forestry Championship winner for 2025…