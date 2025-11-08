Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Forestry Rally – Reaction from the finish line

 

Eamonn Kelly (Photo: Kevin Shields)

Eamonn Kelly was the overall winner of the Donegal Forestry Rally this afternoon.

Kelly, who was along with Conor Mohan in their Skoda Fabia Rally 2, won by 31.1 seconds ahead of David Kelly and Shane Buckley.

Here’s Eamonn speaking with Highland’s Chris Ashmore after the victory…

 

And here’s David Kelly, 2nd overall…

 

Claudy’s Jordan Hone was 3rd overall behind Eamonn and David…

 

It was a big day for young Letterkenny driver James McShea as he clinched the J1000 Forestry Championship…

 

Marty McCormick was the 2-Wheel-Drive winner today…

 

Twins Matthew and James Wray had a great day. Matthew finished 3rd in the Junior 1000, while James came out on top in that category.

 

Hugh McQuaid was 3rd in the 2-Wheel-Drive Category today but had already been crowned the 2-Wheel-Drive Forestry Championship winner for 2025…

 

 

 

Overall winner Eamonn Kelly

 

 

Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

Update – PSNI name man who died after being hit by a car in Coleraine

8 November 2025
11inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research shows real impact of inflation since 2020

8 November 2025
gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says a new water connection to Gola will take some time to complete

8 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-08 103857
News

Car parking restrictions at Melvin Sports Complex

8 November 2025
Advertisement

