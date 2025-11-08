Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

FIFA U17 World Cup: Ireland defeat Uzbekistan to make it two wins from two

Ireland have come from behind to defeat Uzbekistan 2-1 at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar this afternoon.

Grady McDonnell equalised for Colin O’Brien’s side after Abubakir Shukurullaev had Uzbekistan 1-0 up on 20 minutes.

Shamrock Rovers striker Michael Noonan then hit the winner with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The result means Ireland have now won both games and will qualify for the next round of the competition regardless of how their final Group J game against Paraguay goes.

Donegal’s Luke McAteer, Josh Cullen and Corey Sheridan were all on the bench for Ireland today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

Update – PSNI name man who died after being hit by a car in Coleraine

8 November 2025
11inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research shows real impact of inflation since 2020

8 November 2025
gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says a new water connection to Gola will take some time to complete

8 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-08 103857
News

Car parking restrictions at Melvin Sports Complex

8 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

Update – PSNI name man who died after being hit by a car in Coleraine

8 November 2025
11inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research shows real impact of inflation since 2020

8 November 2025
gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says a new water connection to Gola will take some time to complete

8 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-08 103857
News

Car parking restrictions at Melvin Sports Complex

8 November 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann warns of possible supply disruptions in Killybegs

8 November 2025
Family Carers Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

New National Carers Council meeting for the first time today

8 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube