FIFA U17 World Cup: Ireland defeat Uzbekistan to make it two wins from two

Ireland have come from behind to defeat Uzbekistan 2-1 at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar this afternoon.

Grady McDonnell equalised for Colin O’Brien’s side after Abubakir Shukurullaev had Uzbekistan 1-0 up on 20 minutes.

Shamrock Rovers striker Michael Noonan then hit the winner with 15 minutes left on the clock.

The result means Ireland have now won both games and will qualify for the next round of the competition regardless of how their final Group J game against Paraguay goes.

Donegal’s Luke McAteer, Josh Cullen and Corey Sheridan were all on the bench for Ireland today.