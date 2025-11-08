Naomh Columba beaten in Ulster Intermediate Club Championship

Naomh Columba have bowed out of this year’s Ulster Intermediate Club Football Championship after a 1-22 to 0-09 defeat to Carrickmacross of Monaghan in Inniskeen this afternoon.
Ryan Ferry was live at full time for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…
