Naomh Columba beaten in Ulster Intermediate Club Championship

Naomh Columba have bowed out of this year’s Ulster Intermediate Club Football Championship after a 1-22 to 0-09 defeat to Carrickmacross of Monaghan in Inniskeen this afternoon.

Ryan Ferry was live at full time for Highland Radio Saturday Sport…

Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

Update – PSNI name man who died after being hit by a car in Coleraine

8 November 2025
11inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research shows real impact of inflation since 2020

8 November 2025
gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says a new water connection to Gola will take some time to complete

8 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-08 103857
News

Car parking restrictions at Melvin Sports Complex

8 November 2025
