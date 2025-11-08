Remembrance Day events taking place across Derry and West Tyrone tomorrow

Several Remembrance Day parades and services will be held across the Derry City and Strabane District tomorrow.

Events take place at different times, in Derry City Centre, Newbuildings, Donemana, Newtownstewart, Strabane, and Castlederg.

Police are urging people to allow extra time for their journeys tomorrow.

Between 8.45am and 9.15am, a service and wreath laying ceremony will take place at the War Memorial on Derry Road in Strabane.

In Newtownstewart, a parade will leave Dublin Street at 9.30am for a wreath laying ceremony, with the return parade taking place from noon.

In Derry, a parade will leave Iona Terrace and travel via Spencer Road and Craigavon Bridge to The Diamond for a wreath-laying service. The return parade is scheduled for 11.30am.

A parade will leave Bonds Street at 10.40am, making its way towards Lincoln Court for An Act of Remembrance, before returning to Bonds Street.

In Newbuildings, a parade and Act of Remembrance takes place tomorrow afternoon between 2.30 and 3.30, while in Castlederg, a parade will leave from the Albert Street Car Park at 2.30 for a wreath laying ceremony and an Act of Remembrance in The Diamond. The return parade will be from 4.30pm to 5pm.

Meanwhile, in Donemana, a parade leaves Allen Park at 2.30, returning at 4pm.