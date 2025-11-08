Uisce Eireann says a new water connection to Gola will take some time to complete

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that the water main connection to Gola Island is damaged, and it be take some time before a permanent replacement is completed.

In a response to Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig, Uisce Eireann say an alternative supply is in place.

An assessment to determine its replacement is currently underway and is at an early stage. However, due to the complexity of this project, specifically from an environmental perspective, they say that assessment will take some time, followed by planning, design and procurement.