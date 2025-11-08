Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Uisce Eireann says a new water connection to Gola will take some time to complete

Uisce Éireann has confirmed that the water main connection to Gola Island is damaged, and it be take some time before a permanent replacement is completed.

In a response to Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig, Uisce Eireann say an alternative supply is in place.

An assessment to determine its replacement is currently underway and is at an early stage. However, due to the complexity of this project, specifically from an environmental perspective, they say that assessment will take some time, followed by planning, design and procurement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by a car in Coleraine

8 November 2025
11inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research shows real impact of inflation since 2020

8 November 2025
gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says a new water connection to Gola will take some time to complete

8 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-08 103857
News

Car parking restrictions at Melvin Sports Complex

8 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by a car in Coleraine

8 November 2025
11inflation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research shows real impact of inflation since 2020

8 November 2025
gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann says a new water connection to Gola will take some time to complete

8 November 2025
Screenshot 2025-11-08 103857
News

Car parking restrictions at Melvin Sports Complex

8 November 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann warns of possible supply disruptions in Killybegs

8 November 2025
Family Carers Ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

New National Carers Council meeting for the first time today

8 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube