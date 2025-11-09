Donegal Junior League Results – Sun 09/11/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Fanad United 3-1 St Catherines FC
Keadue Rovers 3-3 Donegal Town
Kildrum Tigers 1-2 Letterkenny Rovers
Kilmacrennan Celtic 4-3 Glenea United (Played on Saturday evening)
Temple Domestic Appliance D1
Cappry Rovers 6-2 Gweedore United
Gweedore Celtic 3-1 Castlefin Celtic
Kerrykeel 71 5-3 Convoy Arsenal
Rathmullan Celtic 2-2 Milford United
Swilly Rovers 2-1 Ballybofey United
Donegal Physiotherapy D2
Cranford FC 1-1 Raphoe Town
Deele Harps 13-0 Dunkineely Celtic
Dunfanaghy Youths vs Curragh Athletic
Whitestrand United 2-2 Letterbarrow Celtic