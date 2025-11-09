Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal Junior League Results – Sun 09/11/25

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Fanad United 3-1 St Catherines FC

Keadue Rovers 3-3 Donegal Town

Kildrum Tigers 1-2 Letterkenny Rovers

Kilmacrennan Celtic 4-3 Glenea United (Played on Saturday evening)

 

Temple Domestic Appliance D1

Cappry Rovers 6-2 Gweedore United

Gweedore Celtic 3-1 Castlefin Celtic

Kerrykeel 71 5-3 Convoy Arsenal

Rathmullan Celtic 2-2 Milford United

Swilly Rovers 2-1 Ballybofey United

 

Donegal Physiotherapy D2

Cranford FC 1-1 Raphoe Town

Deele Harps 13-0 Dunkineely Celtic

Dunfanaghy Youths vs Curragh Athletic

Whitestrand United 2-2 Letterbarrow Celtic

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

st patricks cathedral
News, Audio, Top Stories

Service of Remembrance takes place in St Patrick’s Cathedral

9 November 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate reports of two assaults at a sporting event in Strabane

9 November 2025
Eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid promises more investment in Donegal and the North West

9 November 2025
Earley Wreath
News, Top Stories

RNLI crew lays a wreath at the scene of the 1935 Arranmore disaster

9 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

st patricks cathedral
News, Audio, Top Stories

Service of Remembrance takes place in St Patrick’s Cathedral

9 November 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate reports of two assaults at a sporting event in Strabane

9 November 2025
Eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid promises more investment in Donegal and the North West

9 November 2025
Earley Wreath
News, Top Stories

RNLI crew lays a wreath at the scene of the 1935 Arranmore disaster

9 November 2025
Downings, GAA club, €77,500 Approved, Highland Radio, News, Sports, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Downings Action Plan to be published by March 2026

9 November 2025
fishfarm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Quicker decisions needed on aquaculture licence applications – MacLochlainn

9 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube