Downings Action Plan to be published by March 2026

Donegal County Council has indicated it expects to see the publication of the Downings Action Plan in the first quarter of next year, with a draft to be published first so people can have a final say.

The details were given in answer to a question from Cllr Declan Meehan.

Donegal County Council undertook a public consultation event in Downings in July of this year as part of the process of drawing up the plan.

Officials say the event was very well attended, and in-house meetings have taken place to advance the issues raised at the event.

A workshop will be be held shortly with members of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District to provide feedback on the outcome of the event and proposed next steps.

It’s anticipated that the Downings Action Plan will be completed before the end of March, 2026, with an opportunity for the community to comment on the draft plan before it is finalised.