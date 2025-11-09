Eirgrid promises more investment in Donegal and the North West

Eirgrid says it is working to improve the electricity grid in Donegal with the ‘Powering Up the North West’ programme.

Speaking at the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards, which they supported, Eirgrid’s Head of Public Engagement, Sinead Dooley said a stronger grid will not just help meet the increasing demand for electricity in the area, but will also support a stronger regional economy which in turn supports thriving local communities.

The Business Person of the Year Award went to Alcorns Flower & Garden Centre, while the Hall of Fame award went to Eunan and Rachel McIntyre of Mac’s Deli.