Eirgrid promises more investment in Donegal and the North West

 

Eirgrid says it is working to improve the electricity grid in Donegal with the ‘Powering Up the North West’ programme.

Speaking at the Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards, which they supported, Eirgrid’s Head of Public Engagement, Sinead Dooley said a stronger grid will not just help meet the increasing demand for electricity in the area, but will also support a stronger regional economy which in turn supports thriving local communities.

The Business Person of the Year Award went to Alcorns Flower & Garden Centre, while the Hall of Fame award went to Eunan and Rachel McIntyre of Mac’s Deli.

 

Top Stories

Eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid promises more investment in Donegal and the North West

9 November 2025
Earley Wreath
News, Top Stories

RNLI crew lays a wreath at the scene of the 1935 Arranmore disaster

9 November 2025
Downings, GAA club, €77,500 Approved, Highland Radio, News, Sports, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Downings Action Plan to be published by March 2026

9 November 2025
fishfarm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Quicker decisions needed on aquaculture licence applications – MacLochlainn

9 November 2025
Advertisement

