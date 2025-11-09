Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Horse-Racing: Seven wins in five days for Harley in Queensland

It was a big week for Martin Harley in Australia.

Harley started off a streak of seven wins in five days with three winners last Tuesday when he rode “Lonhro’s Queen”, “Brave Monarch” and “Poster Girl” to victory for a brilliant treble at Eaglefarm.

The Donegal jockey continued the good form at Ipswich on Thursday with a double on board “Funky Zebra” and “Intruder”.

Harley then rode “Chief Witness” to victory at Eaglefarm on Saturday before rounding off a stunning week with a win on “Lyneham” at Sunshine Coast Turf this morning.

Earley Wreath
News, Top Stories

RNLI crew lays a wreath at the scene of the 1935 Arranmore disaster

9 November 2025
Downings, GAA club, €77,500 Approved, Highland Radio, News, Sports, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Downings Action Plan to be published by March 2026

9 November 2025
fishfarm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Quicker decisions needed on aquaculture licence applications – MacLochlainn

9 November 2025
Coleraine PSNI
News, Top Stories

Update – PSNI name man who died after being hit by a car in Coleraine

8 November 2025
Advertisement

