Horse-Racing: Seven wins in five days for Harley in Queensland

It was a big week for Martin Harley in Australia.

Harley started off a streak of seven wins in five days with three winners last Tuesday when he rode “Lonhro’s Queen”, “Brave Monarch” and “Poster Girl” to victory for a brilliant treble at Eaglefarm.

The Donegal jockey continued the good form at Ipswich on Thursday with a double on board “Funky Zebra” and “Intruder”.

Harley then rode “Chief Witness” to victory at Eaglefarm on Saturday before rounding off a stunning week with a win on “Lyneham” at Sunshine Coast Turf this morning.