PSNI investigate reports of two assaults at a sporting event in Strabane

Police are appealing for information following two reports of assault at a sporting event in the Ballycolman Estate area of Strabane yesterday afternoon.

The first report stated that a child had been assaulted at the event by another male. and then a second report was received that another male had also been assaulted at the same venue.

Anyone who was in attendance at the event and may have witnessed either assault, or anyone who may have footage that could assist with enquiries, is being asked not to share it online, but to report it to police by contacting 101 quoting reference 580 09/11/25.

A report can be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/