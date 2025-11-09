Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

PSNI investigate reports of two assaults at a sporting event in Strabane

Police are appealing for information following two reports of assault at a sporting event in the Ballycolman Estate area of Strabane yesterday afternoon.

The first report stated that a child had been assaulted at the event by another male. and then a second report was received that another male had also been assaulted at the same venue.

Anyone who was in attendance at the event and may have witnessed either assault, or anyone who may have footage that could assist with enquiries, is being asked not to share it online, but to report it to police by contacting 101 quoting reference 580 09/11/25.

A report can be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

st patricks cathedral
News, Audio, Top Stories

Service of Remembrance takes place in St Patrick’s Cathedral

9 November 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate reports of two assaults at a sporting event in Strabane

9 November 2025
Eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid promises more investment in Donegal and the North West

9 November 2025
Earley Wreath
News, Top Stories

RNLI crew lays a wreath at the scene of the 1935 Arranmore disaster

9 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

st patricks cathedral
News, Audio, Top Stories

Service of Remembrance takes place in St Patrick’s Cathedral

9 November 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate reports of two assaults at a sporting event in Strabane

9 November 2025
Eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid promises more investment in Donegal and the North West

9 November 2025
Earley Wreath
News, Top Stories

RNLI crew lays a wreath at the scene of the 1935 Arranmore disaster

9 November 2025
Downings, GAA club, €77,500 Approved, Highland Radio, News, Sports, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Downings Action Plan to be published by March 2026

9 November 2025
fishfarm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Quicker decisions needed on aquaculture licence applications – MacLochlainn

9 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube