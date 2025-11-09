Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Service of Remembrance takes place in St Patrick’s Cathedral

President Michael D Higgins has attended the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, one of his final public engagements before his term comes to an end.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald also took part in the service, organised by the Royal British Legion.

She says remembrance is about acknowledging all who lost their lives in war and showing respect for every tradition.

Deputy McDonald says she was there to remember all souls lost during the First World War……………….

 

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin attended the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen.

The event also commemorates the 12 people killed in the IRA bombing in the County Fermanagh town in 1987.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

st patricks cathedral
News, Audio, Top Stories

Service of Remembrance takes place in St Patrick’s Cathedral

9 November 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate reports of two assaults at a sporting event in Strabane

9 November 2025
Eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid promises more investment in Donegal and the North West

9 November 2025
Earley Wreath
News, Top Stories

RNLI crew lays a wreath at the scene of the 1935 Arranmore disaster

9 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

st patricks cathedral
News, Audio, Top Stories

Service of Remembrance takes place in St Patrick’s Cathedral

9 November 2025
strabane psni station
News, Top Stories

PSNI investigate reports of two assaults at a sporting event in Strabane

9 November 2025
Eirgrid
News, Top Stories

Eirgrid promises more investment in Donegal and the North West

9 November 2025
Earley Wreath
News, Top Stories

RNLI crew lays a wreath at the scene of the 1935 Arranmore disaster

9 November 2025
Downings, GAA club, €77,500 Approved, Highland Radio, News, Sports, Letterkenny, Donegal
News, Top Stories

Downings Action Plan to be published by March 2026

9 November 2025
fishfarm
News, Audio, Top Stories

Quicker decisions needed on aquaculture licence applications – MacLochlainn

9 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube