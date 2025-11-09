Service of Remembrance takes place in St Patrick’s Cathedral

President Michael D Higgins has attended the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, one of his final public engagements before his term comes to an end.

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald also took part in the service, organised by the Royal British Legion.

She says remembrance is about acknowledging all who lost their lives in war and showing respect for every tradition.

Deputy McDonald says she was there to remember all souls lost during the First World War……………….

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheal Martin attended the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Enniskillen.

The event also commemorates the 12 people killed in the IRA bombing in the County Fermanagh town in 1987.