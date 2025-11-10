Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Enabling infrastructure works at Lifford Common are almost complete

Ongoing enabling infrastructure works at Lifford Common are expected to be complete by the end of next month.

The works began a year ago, with the site earmarked for a new 60-unit Social Housing scheme, new playing fields, and new Community Health facilities, including a replacement building for Lifford Community Hospital.

The HSE has confirmed it is committed to the new community hospital, and discussions are ongoing on progressing the project to the design and planning stage.

Part of the Lifford Common site has also been set aside for commercial developments, and Donegal County Council says its Economic Development Unit is engaging with various potential site users, including individuals and groups involved in social housing, community health, recreation, and business.

Anyone interested in site use, or completed site purchase is being invited to contact the council’s Senior Economic Development Officer.

Irish-Water-pic2
News

Reservoir maintenance works underway in North Donegal

10 November 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Legislation being drafted to support and protect children affected by violence in the home

10 November 2025
PARKING
News, Audio, Top Stories

Full audit to be carried of car parking capacity in Letterkenny

10 November 2025
Bird Flu
News, Top Stories

Housing Orders for poultry now in place on both sides of the border

10 November 2025
Advertisement

