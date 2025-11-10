Full audit to be carried of car parking capacity in Letterkenny

An audit of car-parking capacity is to be taken across Letterkenny as part of a process to identify long and short-term plans aimed at maximising the use of the town’s existing car park network, and also assess if initiatives such as park and ride are required.

Mayor Cllr Ciaran Brogan says to start this process, a meeting needs to take place in the next fortnight at which traffic wardens and business representatives are also present.

He’s anxious to hear their views, as well as those of local schools and the ATU.

Cllr Brogan says this will be an important exercise………….