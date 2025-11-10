Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Full audit to be carried of car parking capacity in Letterkenny

An audit of car-parking capacity is to be taken across Letterkenny as part of a process to identify long and short-term plans aimed at maximising the use of the town’s existing car park network, and also assess if initiatives such as park and ride are required.

Mayor Cllr Ciaran Brogan says to start this process, a meeting needs to take place in the next fortnight at which traffic wardens and business representatives are also present.

He’s anxious to hear their views, as well as those of local schools and the ATU.

Cllr Brogan says this will be an important exercise………….

Irish-Water-pic2
News

Reservoir maintenance works underway in North Donegal

10 November 2025
violence against women domestic abuse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Legislation being drafted to support and protect children affected by violence in the home

10 November 2025
PARKING
News, Audio, Top Stories

Full audit to be carried of car parking capacity in Letterkenny

10 November 2025
Bird Flu
News, Top Stories

Housing Orders for poultry now in place on both sides of the border

10 November 2025
Advertisement

