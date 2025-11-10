Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gallagher pledges to quiz SFPA at Oireachtas Committee hearing

The Deputy Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Fisheries has said the recent acquittal of Killybegs-based Sean Ward Fish Exports is further evidence of a regulatory and administrative system that has lost all public confidence, and is damaging Ireland’s fishing reputation at home and abroad.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher was speaking after Judge John Aylmer directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict due to a total lack of evidence from SFPA, the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority.

 

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he called for a comprehensive reform of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and its management of fisheries policy.

Deputy Gallagher also told Greg Hughes he will be directly challenging the SFPA when it appears before the committee………….

Screenshot 2025-11-10 123623
News, Top Stories

Car drives through Garda checkpoint in Inishowen

10 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday's Nine Til Noon Show

10 November 2025
Cope Chopper
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gallagher pledges to quiz SFPA at Oireachtas Committee hearing

10 November 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Reservoir maintenance works underway in North Donegal

10 November 2025
Advertisement

