Site at Leck identified as best location for a Municipal Cemetery in Letterkenny

A site adjacent to the existing cemetery at Leck in Letterkenny has been identified as the preferred site for a Municipal Multi-Denominational Cemetery.

Members of Donegal County Council’s Climate Action and Environment SPC have been told the site is one of four that were assessed after a expressions of interest were sought.

Preliminary discussions have been held with the landowner which have been positive, and it’s hoped the council can acquire the site subject to agreement, and move on to design and planning.

The meeting was told that the site will have a projected capacity of more than 20 years, during which time other potential sites across the county will be explored.

Members were also told that plans for the construction of a crematorium in Letterkenny will also relieve a lot of pressure.

