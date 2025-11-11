Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Defibrillator stolen in Donegal Town


A piece of life saving equipment was stolen in Donegal Town.

During the early hours of Sunday, October 26th, a man was seen removing a defibrillator from a premises at The Diamond before leaving on foot in the direction of the Ballybofey Road.

Gardaí appeal for any motorists who may have been in the area between the hours of 1:30am and 2:30am with a dash-cam to make footage available to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon or the Garda confidential line.

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2025
Glencolmcille
News

Water mains to be replaced in Glencolmcille

11 November 2025
A5
News, Audio, Top Stories

A5 appeal to be heard in December in Belfast

11 November 2025
police
News

PSNI investigating sectarian hate crime

11 November 2025
Advertisement

