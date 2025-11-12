GPs call for new footpath in Milford

A group of GPs in Milford have written to Donegal County Council concerning the urgent need for a pedestrian footpath along the R245 between the Mulroy Woods hotel and LIDL in Milford.

The Mulroy Woods hotel has been used as accommodation for refugees and international protection applicants since 2022.

Dr. Muhammed Moazzam Gulzar was speaking to Greg on today’s Nine Til’ Noon show.

The project has been allocated some funding during 2025 and Cllr. Declan Meehan says that councillors will strive to achieve enough funding to complete the project in the next year.

