Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

GPs call for new footpath in Milford

A group of GPs in Milford have written to Donegal County Council concerning the urgent need for a pedestrian footpath along the R245 between the Mulroy Woods hotel and LIDL in Milford.

The Mulroy Woods hotel has been used as accommodation for refugees and international protection applicants since 2022.

Dr. Muhammed Moazzam Gulzar was speaking to Greg on today’s Nine Til’ Noon show.

The project has been allocated some funding during 2025 and Cllr. Declan Meehan says that councillors will strive to achieve enough funding to complete the project in the next year.

***************

(Letter in Full)

(Full Conversation)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

mulroy woods
News, Audio, Top Stories

GPs call for new footpath in Milford

12 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

12 November 2025
four lane cullion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance service and DCC discussing possible fix for ‘Four Lane’ access issues

12 November 2025
Integration Fund 2
News

Almost €171,000 allocated to Donegal projects under the Integration Fund

12 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

mulroy woods
News, Audio, Top Stories

GPs call for new footpath in Milford

12 November 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

12 November 2025
four lane cullion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ambulance service and DCC discussing possible fix for ‘Four Lane’ access issues

12 November 2025
Integration Fund 2
News

Almost €171,000 allocated to Donegal projects under the Integration Fund

12 November 2025
derrycourthouse
News

Man charged following discovery of cannabis factory in Magherafelt

12 November 2025
Building Works
News, Audio, Top Stories

New Housing Plan to be approved by cabinet today

12 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube