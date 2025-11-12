Almost €171,000 allocated to Donegal projects under the Integration Fund

Seven community-based projects Donegal will share almost €170,000 under the 2025 Integration Fund, aimed at helping community organisations play a greater role in promoting the integration of migrants.

The largest allocation, €76,000 goes to the Donegal Intercultural Platform.

Letterkenny Community Centre receives €39,000, The Exchange in Inishowen receives €15,700.

Donegal Youth Services, The Family Resource Centre Dunfanaghy, The Forge Family Resource Centre in Pettigo and the Tir Boghaine Community and Family Support Centre each receives €10,000.

Release in full –

€170,639 allocated to seven Donegal community-based projects

Seven Donegal community-based projects have been allocated a total of €170,639 under the 2025 Integration Fund.

The Fund helps enable community organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in promoting the integration of migrants.

The largest allocation for a Donegal project went to the Donegal Intercultural Platform, CLG Pathways to Inclusion which will received €76,000.

The other six local projects are:

Donegal Letterkenny Community Centre CLG Craic le Chéile, €39,000.

Donegal The Exchange Inishowen CLG, Connect and Engage, €15,700.

Donegal Youth Services CLG, Bridging the Gap €9,939.

Donegal Dunfanaghy Family Resource Centre Dunfanaghy FRC – Stepping stones project,€10,000.

Donegal The Forge Family Resource Centre Pettigo CLG, Rural Community Integration, €10,000.

Donegal Tir Boghaine Community and Family Support, Integration through art and craft, €10,000.

Welcoming the announcement, Donegal Minister of State, Charlie McConalogue, said: “The Integration Fund combines the two funds previously known as the International Protection Integration Fund and the Communities Integration Fund. Since their inception, both funds have provided close to €10m in funding to over 1,000 projects across the country.”

“We have many excellent community projects in Donegal, and I’m delighted that seven of them have been successful with their applications for funding on this occasion. This funding will help them continue the great work they do in their respective communities. Their efforts help bring people together and fosters a sense of community,” the Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy added.