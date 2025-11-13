Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Almost 24homes evacuated as a result of a security alert in Derry

 

Police in Derry are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Glenabbey Close and Beraghvale area of the city.

Close to two dozen homes have been evacuated in this area following a report of two suspect devices in the area shortly after half past midnight

A public safety operation was implemented, and cordons put in place.

Police say the safety of the community is their priority, and while the cordons have been reduced, at this time there is no access to Glenabbey Close.

Galliagh Community Centre has been opened and made available as a respite centre.

Top Stories

Derry Alert
News, Top Stories

Almost 24homes evacuated as a result of a security alert in Derry

13 November 2025
Sligo Universty Hospital
News, Top Stories

Post Mortem examination taking place on body of fisherman lost off Arranmore Island

13 November 2025
Falcarragh
News, Audio, Top Stories

McClafferty seeking meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Falcarragh

13 November 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News, Top Stories

Resident told to prepare as water supply maintenance works underway in Letterkenny

13 November 2025
Advertisement

