Almost 24homes evacuated as a result of a security alert in Derry

Police in Derry are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Glenabbey Close and Beraghvale area of the city.

Close to two dozen homes have been evacuated in this area following a report of two suspect devices in the area shortly after half past midnight

A public safety operation was implemented, and cordons put in place.

Police say the safety of the community is their priority, and while the cordons have been reduced, at this time there is no access to Glenabbey Close.

Galliagh Community Centre has been opened and made available as a respite centre.