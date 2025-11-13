Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Danny Mullen leaves Derry City

Danny Mullen (Photo: Sportsfile via Derry City FC)
Derry City FC have confirmed striker Danny Mullen has left the club following the end of his current contract.
The 30-year old Scot had arrived at the Brandywell in the summer of 2023 after spells with Livingston, St Mirren, Dundee and Partick Thistle.
In all, he racked up 86 appearances for City, netting 21 times during that time.
Manager Tiernan Lynch said he wanted to thank the striker for his efforts this season…
“We were having to mix things up a bit as long-term injuries affected us in the second half of the campaign and Danny certainly played his part in ensuring we finished the season strongly.
“He always gave everything and I wish him every success in his career going forward.”
Advertisement

