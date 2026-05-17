Two men and woman charged to court following seizure of drugs in Derry

Police in Derry have charged three people to court following a search at a residential property in the city on Friday evening, which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected drugs, drug-related paraphernalia, and cash.

Two men, aged 37 and 35, and a woman, aged 45, have been charged with offences including possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug, and possessing criminal property.

All three are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 18th May.