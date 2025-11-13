Fishing leaders meet with MEPs over EU quota cuts



A group of leaders from the Irish fishing industry were in Brussels yesterday.

The Seafood Ireland Alliance met with MEP’s to urge them to back emergency EU action to save the industry.

This comes as new EU scientific advice points to quota cuts for key Irish fish stocks next year, these cuts have been described as devastating for coastal communities.

CEO of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation, Aodh O’Donnell, was speaking to Highland Radio today.

The Seafood Ireland Alliance will meet Irish MEPs in Brussels tomorrow (12th Nov), to push for immediate EU action to protect Ireland’s seafood industry and the coastal communities that depend on it.

The group — representing the country’s main fishing and processing organisations — says the economic stakes are enormous. New EU scientific advice points to drastic quota cuts for key Irish fish stocks next year. These reductions, they warn, would hit not only fishermen but also processors, transporters, and entire coastal communities.

For Ireland, the impact would be devastating, says Aodh O’Donnell, CEO of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation (IFPO). “Mackerel alone is worth €94 million in annual exports to high-value European and Asian markets. A 70% cut could wipe out €66–80 million next year. When combined with reductions in blue whiting, boarfish, and whitefish, total losses across fishing, processing, and logistics could exceed €200 million in 2026.”

Dominic Rihan, CEO of the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation (KFO), warns that the new quota proposals could cut opportunities for Ireland’s pelagic fleet by almost 50% next season. “This would devastate the Killybegs-based fleet, the country’s most advanced fishing sector. Hundreds of jobs in Donegal and other coastal communities are now at risk.”

The Seafood Ireland Alliance will ask MEPs to support an emergency plan to keep the industry alive, says John Lynch, CEO of the Irish South and East Fish Producers Organisation says. “We want the EU to apply Ireland’s “Hague Preferences”, which give Ireland a fairer share of key fish quotas. These preferences recognise our country’s strong dependence on fishing.”

The Alliance will also seek emergency financial aid for vessels, processors, and coastal communities hit by the quota cuts. It is calling for a fleet restructuring programme to improve efficiency and sustainability. The group also wants a review of licensing and quota allocations. Finally, it is asking for stronger Irish representation on the EU Fisheries Committee to ensure fair decisions in future.

Brendan Byrne, CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association says the outlook is now critical. “For many fishing towns, this isn’t a downturn — it’s collapse. Every link in the chain, from vessels to processors, is under pressure. We need Ireland’s MEPs to fight for a fair share of quotas and for direct EU support before communities are lost.”

Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation says Irish interests must not be traded away. “We cannot allow Irish fishing rights to be given away in international deals. The EU must deliver on Hague Preferences, and Ireland must insist on zero access and zero transfer in the EU–Norway talks. Without these, there will be no viable future for our fleets.”

The Brussels meeting follows an initial discussion with MEPs in September and comes ahead of the December Fisheries Council, where EU fishing quotas for 2026 will be decided. The Alliance says this week’s meeting is a last chance to secure political backing before decisions are finalised.

The Seafood Ireland Alliance delegation includes John Lynch (ISEFPO), Brendan Byrne (IFPEA), Patrick Murphy (ISWFPO), Dominic Rihan (KFO), and Aodh O’Donnell (IFPO)