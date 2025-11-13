Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

McClafferty seeking meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Falcarragh

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says there’s a need for a community meeting in Falcarragh to discuss a growth in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says there is a worrying increase in dangerous driving involving both cars and quads, particularly around the national school and chapel area.

He says there have also been a number of incidents involving fireworks.

Cllr McClafferty is seeking a meeting with gardai and community leaders to discuss the situation…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Derry Alert
News, Top Stories

Almost 24homes evacuated as a result of a security alert in Derry

13 November 2025
Sligo Universty Hospital
News, Top Stories

Post Mortem examination taking place on body of fisherman lost off Arranmore Island

13 November 2025
Falcarragh
News, Audio, Top Stories

McClafferty seeking meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Falcarragh

13 November 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News, Top Stories

Resident told to prepare as water supply maintenance works underway in Letterkenny

13 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Derry Alert
News, Top Stories

Almost 24homes evacuated as a result of a security alert in Derry

13 November 2025
Sligo Universty Hospital
News, Top Stories

Post Mortem examination taking place on body of fisherman lost off Arranmore Island

13 November 2025
Falcarragh
News, Audio, Top Stories

McClafferty seeking meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Falcarragh

13 November 2025
Uisce Éireann works (1)
News, Top Stories

Resident told to prepare as water supply maintenance works underway in Letterkenny

13 November 2025
windyhall
News, Top Stories

Windyhall to be closed next week for road works

13 November 2025
DSC_2159
Top Stories, News

Derry and Strabane launch reflective kits to protect schoolchildren this winter

13 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube