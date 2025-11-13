McClafferty seeking meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour in Falcarragh

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says there’s a need for a community meeting in Falcarragh to discuss a growth in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says there is a worrying increase in dangerous driving involving both cars and quads, particularly around the national school and chapel area.

He says there have also been a number of incidents involving fireworks.

Cllr McClafferty is seeking a meeting with gardai and community leaders to discuss the situation…………