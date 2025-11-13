Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
‘To return to Raphoe is humbling and deeply moving’ – Bishop Niall Coll

 

The new Bishop – Elect of Raphoe has told a packed congregation at St Eunan’s Cathedral that there will be changes in how parishes and dioceses are organised into the future.

Bishop Niall Coll, a native of St Johnston, has been Bishop of Ossory for the past two years, and will be installed as Bishop of Raphoe at a date yet to be confirmed.

He said the Diocese of Raphoe has a tradition that’s more than 1400 years old, and the challenge now is to find new means of ministry which are likely to involve increased collaboration between parishes and dioceses.

He said it with is with deep gratitude that he now prepares to return to his native home………

 

 

Pics – Bishop Niall Coll being introduced by Msgr Kevin Gillespie

Advertisement

