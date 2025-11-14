7 Donegal Family Resource Centres to receive shared funding of over €100,000

7 Family Resource Centres in Donegal are to receive additional core funding of over €100,000.

The Minister for Children, Disability and Equality, Norma Foley made the announcement today, with the investment going towards supporting the centres in their vital work with children and families.

Cara House FRC, Moville & District FRC and The Forge FRC are set to receive €20,000 each.

Dunfanaghy Community & Family Resource Ltd will be getting over €19,300 and Donegal FRC nearly €18,500.

St. Johnston & Carrigans FRC have received around €10,500 and Mevagh FRC €1,513.