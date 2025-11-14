Government announces adaptation plan to strengthen communications networks

The Government has announced a new adaptation plan to strengthen communication networks, in preparation of more extreme weather events.

It hopes to improve power and phone line infrastructure, to prevent damage caused by climate change.

Earlier this year over 600 thousand homes and businesses were left without power following Storm Eowyn.

The plan can be accessed HERE

New Plan Unveiled to Protect Ireland’s Communications Networks from Extreme Weather

The Government has approved the publication of the Sectoral Adaptation Plan for Communication networks in line with the National Adaptation Framework. This is a key milestone in ensuring that Ireland’s telecommunication networks will be fit for our future climate challenges.

Over the past few years Ireland has witnessed the disruptive power of climate change. Two prime examples, the flooding seen in Midleton in 2023 as result of Storm Babet, and the destructive winds of this year’s Storm Éowyn, have shown how quickly essential services can be put under strain. Those events brought significant damage to infrastructure and highlighted the vulnerability of communication networks when they are needed most. Those events served as a clear signal that resilience must be built into our systems today to protect society tomorrow.

This updated Sectoral Adaptation Plan for Communication Networks sets out how the sector will strengthen the resilience of Ireland’s communication networks in the face of climate challenges. It reflects a commitment to safeguarding essential services, protecting citizens, and supporting businesses as we transition to a climate-resilient future. The plan builds on strong collaboration between the Department, the regulator and industry partners, recognising that no single actor can achieve the SAP’s goals alone and a collective response is required. The recently formed Telecommunications Response and Resilience Group (T-RRG) represents an important first step towards delivering climate-resilient communication networks.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said:

“Ireland is, and will continue to play, its part in tackling climate change. The science is clear and failure to act is a risk too great for our people, our society and our economy. This means progressing our work to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years, while also adapting to the increasing impacts of climate change in our communities. Risks from climate change are faced by all of us, by all parts of society and all parts of the economy. More severe storm damage, flooding, drought and coastal erosion threaten our homes, businesses and infrastructure. We must continue to build climate resilience. Adapting to the escalating impacts of climate change is a central focus for us all.”

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, said:

“The Communication Networks SAP provides a strong framework to guide the work of the telecommunications sector over the coming years. The advent of Storm Éowyn during its preparation highlighted the importance of both having and implementing a strong plan. Whether it’s the challenges of Extreme Wind, Flooding or Coastal Erosion, this new plan will ensure that meaningful attention is given to addressing the physical resilience of our telecoms networks. I look forward to seeing progress across the SAP’s various actions over the coming years.”

Evident impacts of climate change:

The impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly more evident with severe damage observed during Storms Bert and Darragh in late 2024, Storm Éowyn in January 2025, and Storm Amy in October. Attribution studies are showing that climate change is adding significantly to the strength of the extreme events that we are experiencing in Ireland.

Government response:

The Government is committed to protecting Ireland’s present and future generations by investing in climate adaptation measures to manage the impacts of extreme weather events. There is a need to support communities, ecosystems, and businesses as climate risks continue to rise. Insufficient climate change adaptation measures and a lack of climate change resilience undermine competitiveness and economic growth. Successful adaptation will support competitiveness and economic growth.

Requirement for SAPs under the NAF:

The Climate and Low Carbon Development Acts 2015-2021 (the Climate Act) require that Ireland prepares a National Adaptation Framework (NAF) to set out the potential implications of climate change for Ireland and outline the national strategy for the development of adaptation measures.

Last year the Government approved Ireland’s second NAF. The NAF establishes a set of key principles to be used when planning for and implementing adaptation actions aimed at reducing vulnerabilities, enhancing resilience, and safeguarding communities, sectors, regions, ecosystems, and economies against the adverse impacts of climate change. The NAF recognises the importance of continually strengthening the national adaptation response in line with developments made in assessing risk, new research, and reducing impacts over time across key sectors.

In June 2025 the EPA published Ireland’s first National Climate Change Risk Assessment (NCCRA), a key deliverable under the NAF. The NCCRA is a significant piece of work that will support our understanding of the risks of climate change and will help the Government to prioritise action and direct resources to counter the risks that are most urgent now and into the future. The NCCRA supported the development of the SAPs. DCEE led on the National coordination of sectoral adaptation actions so that cross-cutting issues are identified and addressed.

What the SAPs are and what they will do:

The SAPs set out what effective adaptation actions and measures will be taken over the next few years and outline adaptation objectives over the longer term to ensure that Ireland’s society, infrastructure, economy, and competitiveness are resilient to the impacts of climate change.