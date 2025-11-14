Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Uisce Eireann tackling supply issues in Buncrana, Malin Head and Dunfanaghy

Uisce Éireann says is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in Buncrana following a mechanical issue at Slavery Water Treatment Plant.

They say customers in Buncrana and surrounding areas will experience low water pressure or outages today as a result.

Water service crews have been deployed and are on site working to restore normal operation as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, repairs to a burst water main in North Inishowen may cause supply disruptions to Malin Head and surrounding areas, with works are scheduled to take place until 5pm on 14 November, while a burst water main near Dunfanaghy is causing disruptions to Kildarragh, Marble Hill, Faugher and surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann expect works to conclude there by 3pm.

 

Screenshot 2025-11-14 121808
News, Top Stories

Government announces adaptation plan to strengthen communications networks

14 November 2025
Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

194 new Gardaí recruits sworn in following recruitment drive

14 November 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Uisce Eireann tackling supply issues in Buncrana, Malin Head and Dunfanaghy

14 November 2025
Gary Middleton
News, Audio

Foyle MLA criticises leadership of MP Colum Eastwood

14 November 2025
