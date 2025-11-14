Uisce Eireann tackling supply issues in Buncrana, Malin Head and Dunfanaghy

Uisce Éireann says is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in Buncrana following a mechanical issue at Slavery Water Treatment Plant.

They say customers in Buncrana and surrounding areas will experience low water pressure or outages today as a result.

Water service crews have been deployed and are on site working to restore normal operation as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, repairs to a burst water main in North Inishowen may cause supply disruptions to Malin Head and surrounding areas, with works are scheduled to take place until 5pm on 14 November, while a burst water main near Dunfanaghy is causing disruptions to Kildarragh, Marble Hill, Faugher and surrounding areas.

Uisce Eireann expect works to conclude there by 3pm.