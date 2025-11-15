Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Donegal parents and guardians invited to partake in survey to shape the future of primary school provision

The Minister for Education has called on all parents and guardians in Donegal to take part in a landmark survey that will help shape the future of primary school provision in the county.

The online survey is looking for the views of parents, guardians, and primary school communities on key aspects of school provision, including patronage, co-education, and Irish-medium education.

All responses to the survey will remain confidential and anonymous.

To assist with the practical aspects of reconfiguration, once-off funding of up to €5,000 will be available to each participating school to cover implementation costs such as updating signage, stationery, or websites.

The online survey is available from here: www.gov.ie/primaryschoolsurvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Buncrana
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continuing to restore water supply to Buncrana properties

15 November 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in Carrigart

15 November 2025
582972736_1163328489313557_7123311222367175480_n
News, Top Stories

Remembrance event for road traffic victims taking place in Letterkenny tomorrow

15 November 2025
schoolbag back to school
News

Donegal parents and guardians invited to partake in survey to shape the future of primary school provision

15 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Buncrana
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continuing to restore water supply to Buncrana properties

15 November 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in Carrigart

15 November 2025
582972736_1163328489313557_7123311222367175480_n
News, Top Stories

Remembrance event for road traffic victims taking place in Letterkenny tomorrow

15 November 2025
schoolbag back to school
News

Donegal parents and guardians invited to partake in survey to shape the future of primary school provision

15 November 2025
Gap Junction
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meehan calls for more work on dangerous Milford junction

15 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday November 14th

14 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube