Donegal parents and guardians invited to partake in survey to shape the future of primary school provision

The Minister for Education has called on all parents and guardians in Donegal to take part in a landmark survey that will help shape the future of primary school provision in the county.

The online survey is looking for the views of parents, guardians, and primary school communities on key aspects of school provision, including patronage, co-education, and Irish-medium education.

All responses to the survey will remain confidential and anonymous.

To assist with the practical aspects of reconfiguration, once-off funding of up to €5,000 will be available to each participating school to cover implementation costs such as updating signage, stationery, or websites.

The online survey is available from here: www.gov.ie/primaryschoolsurvey.