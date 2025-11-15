Enda McDermott says Conor Gartland was “on a different level” as Burt claim Ulster glory

Burt manager Enda McDermott was full of praise for Conor Gartland after his side defeated Lavey by a single point after extra time to claim their second ever Ulster Junior Club Hurling title.

Gartland was Man Of The Match today and his manager says he “covered every blade of grass” as Burt nicked the win thanks to a Fiachra Gill score at the end of extra time.

Here’s McDermott speaking to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at full time in Derry…

The immensely talented Conor Gartland also spoke to Chris after the win…

And here’s the man who hit the winning score for Burt – Fiachra Gill…