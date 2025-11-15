Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Christmas Car Draw

Home for Christmas

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Enda McDermott says Conor Gartland was “on a different level” as Burt claim Ulster glory

Burt manager Enda McDermott was full of praise for Conor Gartland after his side defeated Lavey by a single point after extra time to claim their second ever Ulster Junior Club Hurling title.

Gartland was Man Of The Match today and his manager says he “covered every blade of grass” as Burt nicked the win thanks to a Fiachra Gill score at the end of extra time.

Here’s McDermott speaking to Highland’s Chris Ashmore at full time in Derry…

 

The immensely talented Conor Gartland also spoke to Chris after the win…

 

And here’s the man who hit the winning score for Burt – Fiachra Gill…

 

Man Of The Match Conor Gartland
Fiachra Gill was the hero for Burt today as he hit the late winning score

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Multi-agency search operation underway for person missing of North West coast

15 November 2025
depositphotos_38637003-stock-photo-supermarket-cart
News, Audio

Leading supermarkets cut the price of own-brand bread

15 November 2025
Buncrana
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continuing to restore water supply to Buncrana properties

15 November 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in Carrigart

15 November 2025
Advertisement

Related News

EI-ICR,_Sikorsky_S92,_Irish_Coast_Guard,_Callsign__RESCUE_115_
News, Top Stories

Multi-agency search operation underway for person missing of North West coast

15 November 2025
depositphotos_38637003-stock-photo-supermarket-cart
News, Audio

Leading supermarkets cut the price of own-brand bread

15 November 2025
Buncrana
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continuing to restore water supply to Buncrana properties

15 November 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in Carrigart

15 November 2025
582972736_1163328489313557_7123311222367175480_n
News, Top Stories

Remembrance event for road traffic victims taking place in Letterkenny tomorrow

15 November 2025
schoolbag back to school
News

Donegal parents and guardians invited to partake in survey to shape the future of primary school provision

15 November 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube