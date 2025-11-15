Meehan calls for more work on dangerous Milford junction

Letterkenny Municipal District has been told there have been three collisions over the past two months in an area of Milford where work was carried out less than five years ago.

Cllr Declan Meehan told members the area around the Gap junction remains dangerous, and he believes more signage is necessary on Church Road, along with a ramp on the R245.

Officials indicated this may be looked at in the context of a new Active Travel programme in the town.

Cllr Meehan says this would be welcome, as action is needed……………..