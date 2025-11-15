Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Meehan calls for more work on dangerous Milford junction

Letterkenny Municipal District has been told there have been three collisions over the past two months in an area of Milford where work was carried out less than five years ago.

Cllr Declan Meehan told members the area around the Gap junction remains dangerous, and he believes more signage is necessary on Church Road, along with a ramp on the R245.

Officials indicated this may be looked at in the context of a new Active Travel programme in the town.

Cllr Meehan says this would be welcome, as action is needed……………..

Buncrana
News, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continuing to restore water supply to Buncrana properties

15 November 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in Carrigart

15 November 2025
582972736_1163328489313557_7123311222367175480_n
News, Top Stories

Remembrance event for road traffic victims taking place in Letterkenny tomorrow

15 November 2025
schoolbag back to school
News

Donegal parents and guardians invited to partake in survey to shape the future of primary school provision

15 November 2025
Advertisement

Gap Junction
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meehan calls for more work on dangerous Milford junction

15 November 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday November 14th

14 November 2025

