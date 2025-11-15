Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Multi-agency search operation underway for person missing of North West coast

A multi-agency operation is underway off the North West coast after a person was reported as missing from a vessel this morning.

The alarm was raised after it was located off Tory Island.

The Irish Coast Guard’s Marine Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Malin Head received a distress alert from a UK Naval support vessel just before 9am this morning.

The alert was for a missing crew member on board, last seen at approximately 10:30pm last night.

The vessel was located north of Tory Island when the alert was raised.

Malin Head Coast Guard are co-ordinating a search for the missing crew member in the sea off the northwest coast between Tory Island and Eagle Island in Mayo.

The search from the air is being conducted by the Coast Guard’s fixed-wing plane, Rescue 120F based in Shannon airport, Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118, based in Sligo and the Irish Air Corps plane, CASA 284.

A search is also being co-ordinated at sea by the UK Naval support vessel and 3 RNLI all weather lifeboats based at Ballyglass, Arranmore Island and Lough Swilly.

Other vessels of opportunity are also involved in the search.

