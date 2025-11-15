Remembrance event for road traffic victims taking place in Letterkenny tomorrow

A remembrance event for road traffic victims is being held in Letterkenny tomorrow.

The event will take place at 1pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel to mark Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims.

This day is for families and communities to remember those who have lost their lives or been seriously injured on our roads, and to honour the bereaved, the survivors, and the emergency service personnel who respond to these tragedies.

Families are welcome to bring a photograph of their loved ones for display during the ceremony.