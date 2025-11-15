Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Uisce Éireann continuing to restore water supply to Buncrana properties

Uisce Éireann says it is continuing work to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in Buncrana following a mechanical issue at the Slurry Water Treatment Plant.

As a result of these operational issues, customers in Buncrana and surrounding areas may be experiencing low water pressure or outages.

Alternative water supplies are now available in the form of bulk tankers, which can be accessed at Buncrana Fire Station.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from tankers and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.

