All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

ALL Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be gritted from 6PM on Sun. 16/11. Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

Assume that no road is ice free.

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

16 November 2025
preschool playschool creche
News, Audio

Irish creches face closure as 151 withdraw from Government scheme

16 November 2025
580506532_903255262024109_6646558908810691108_n
News, Top Stories

Five young people killed in Dundalk crash named

16 November 2025
psni car
News

Man injured during altercation in Derry

16 November 2025
