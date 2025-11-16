Five young people dead and three injured following Louth collision

Five people in their early 20s have died following a two-car crash in Louth.

Three people have been injured.

This crash involved two cars, a Volkswagen Golf and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

It happened shortly after 9 o’clock last night, at Gibstown just outside Dundalk.

Five people from the Volkswagen car have died

One man in his 20s, who was also travelling in that car, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Both occupants, a man and a woman from the Toyota car, also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The road has been closed while technical examinations take place and local diversions are in place.

An incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the team.

Family liaison officers have been appointed to each family involved in this crash.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or any information that could help the investigation team.

An Garda Síochána, the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have expressed their deep shock and sadness at the loss of five young lives.