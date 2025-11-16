Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Five young people killed in Dundalk crash named

Gardai have named the five young people who died in a road crash in Dundalk in Co Louth.

The group were travelling to the Dundalk area for a night out when the crash occurred.

The three men and two women who died were all in their early 20s and were from a number of areas across the northeast.

They have been named as: 23-year-old Chloe McGee and 21-year-old Shay Duffy from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan; 23-year-olds Alan McCluskey and Dylan Commins, both from Drumconrath, Co Meath; and 21-year-old Chloe Hipson, from Lanarkshire, Scotland.

All five were travelling in a Volkswagen Golf car which collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser on the Ardee road at Gibstown just after 9pm last night.

Another man in his 20s travelling in the Volkswagen Golf was brought to hospital in Drogheda with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two people who were in the Toyota Land Cruiser were also brought to hospital in Drogheda with non-life-threatening injuries.

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out over the coming days.

Advertisement

