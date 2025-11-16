Irish creches face closure as 151 withdraw from Government scheme

Creches could shut down if the Government don’t offer a solution to the rising costs.

151 creches have withdrawn from the Government’s scheme, according to the Sunday Independent.

They say it’s not fit for purpose and parents could face bills of up to €1,400 per month.

Last year, in the run up to the General Election, Tánaiste Simon Harris promised to cap childcare costs to 200 euro per month, per child.

Elaine Dunne, Chairperson of the Federation of Early Childhood Providers says the 200 euro cap looks like a broken promise: