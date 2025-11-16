Major search operation continuing for crew member missing off North West Coast

A major search operation is continuing off the northwest coast for a missing crew member from a UK naval support vessel.

Lifeboats, the rescue helicopter and an Air Corps plane are involved in the operation.

The alarm was raised just before 9am yesterday morning, with the missing person last seen at around half past ten on Friday night.

The vessel was located north of Tory Island, Co Donegal when the alert was raised.

Malin Head Coast Guard is coordinating the search between Tory Island and Eagle Island, Co. Mayo, involving Coast Guard aircraft, an Air Corps CASA and RNLI all-weather lifeboats.